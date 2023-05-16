Anna Nicole Smith's Life and Career the Subject of Netflix Documentary

Anna Nicole Smith's life and career is the subject of a new documentary, Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me, currently streaming on Netflix. The doc shows director Ursula Macfarlane's unflinching look back on the late model and actress.

According to Netflix, the film offers a "humanizing examination of the life, death and secrets of Vickie Lynn Hogan -- better known as model and actress Anna Nicole Smith. From her first appearance in Playboy in 1992, Anna Nicole’s dizzying ascent was the very essence of the American dream, brought to a tragic halt with her untimely passing in 2007."

The documentary features access to never-before-seen footage as well as home movies and interviews with key figures who have previously not spoken out about the quintessential blonde bombshell.

"I want audiences to understand that Anna Nicole was a complex woman,” Macfarlane told Tudum. "She was someone who above all else wanted to be a good mother and a free-spirited exuberant woman who wanted to live life on her own terms. But her story is also a cautionary tale about how the desire for the American dream can swallow you up and spit you out, blurring your self-image and make you lose sight of your authentic self."

Smith died on Feb. 8, 2007 in Hollywood, Florida. She was 39. She is survived by her 16-year-old daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, who lives with her dad, Larry Birkhead.

The film, meanwhile, marks the latest look back on the '90s' biggest icons, including Pamela Anderson (A Love Story) and Britney Spears (Britney vs. Spears), who were both the subject of must-see Netflix documentaries.

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me premiered Tuesday, May 16 on Netflix.

