Anna Nicole Smith's Life and Career the Subject of Netflix Documentary: Watch the Trailer
Remembering Anna Nicole Smith 15 Years Since Her Death
'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Tears Up After Regaining Custody…
‘Grey’s Anatomy’s Kelly McCreary on Her ‘Joyful’ Exit After 9 Ye…
'Wild Things' Turns 25: Denise Richards and Neve Campbell Joke A…
‘Seeking Brother Husband’: Kenya on Meet-Cute With Tiger While M…
Kelly Clarkson Announces Las Vegas Residency and New Divorce-Ins…
Katy Perry Demonstrates Her Bizarre Hidden Talent
Marlon Wayans Crashes Chris Tucker’s Interview and Teases Him at…
Nick Cannon Addresses Claims He Gives His Children's Mothers a '…
Kane Brown Reacts to Having First No. 1 Song From a Married Coup…
Keanu Reeves Makes Rare Comments About Home Life With Girlfriend…
How WWE's Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Overcome Career Jealousy …
Why Judy Blume Wanted to Adapt 'Are You There God? It's Me, Marg…
Kiefer Sutherland Spills on New Show ‘Rabbit Hole’ and If He’d R…
Christina Applegate Slams Candace Owens Over Comments on Campaig…
'Grey's Anatomy': Kim Raver on Still Feeling Ellen Pompeo's Pres…
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Rare Footage of Vow Renewal Cerem…
Selena Gomez Says Hailey Bieber Contacted Her Amid Rumored Feud
Jennifer Lopez Has Night Out With Emme Muñiz at SZA Concert
Anna Nicole Smith's life and career is the subject of a new documentary, Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me, coming to Netflix in May. Ahead of its debut, the streaming service released a trailer, offering viewers a closer look at director Ursula Macfarlane's unflinching look back on the late model and actress.
According to Netflix, the film offers a "humanizing examination of the life, death and secrets of Vickie Lynn Hogan -- better known as model and actress Anna Nicole Smith. From her first appearance in Playboy in 1992, Anna Nicole’s dizzying ascent was the very essence of the American dream, brought to a tragic halt with her untimely passing in 2007."
The upcoming documentary features access to never-before-seen footage as well as home movies and interviews with key figures who have previously not spoken out about the quintessential blonde bombshell.
"I want audiences to understand that Anna Nicole was a complex woman,” Macfarlane told Tudum. "She was someone who above all else wanted to be a good mother and a free-spirited exuberant woman who wanted to live life on her own terms. But her story is also a cautionary tale about how the desire for the American dream can swallow you up and spit you out, blurring your self-image and make you lose sight of your authentic self."
The film, meanwhile, marks the latest look back on the '90s' biggest icons, including Pamela Anderson (A Love Story) and Britney Spears (Britney vs. Spears), who were both the subject of must-see Netflix documentaries.
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me premieres Tuesday, May 16 on Netflix.
RELATED CONTENT:
Anna Nicole's Daughter Dannielynn Looks Just Like Her in Sweet 16 Pics (Exclusive)
Anna Nicole Smith's Ex Larry Birkhead Shares Candid Photo of Them on 15th Ann. of Her Death
Larry Birkhead Shares Intimate Thoughts From Anna Nicole Smith's Private Diary (Exclusive)
Related Gallery