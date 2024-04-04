Anna Paquin is working through an undisclosed health issue. The 41-year-old actress and mother of two attended a New York screening of her film, A Bit of Light, on Wednesday at the Crosby Street Hotel holding a black cane.

Paquin was all smiles at the event, rocking a black mini-dress and posing with her husband, Stephen Moyer, who directed the film.

A source tells ET that Paquin has been dealing with an undisclosed illness that has caused some mobility issues and required her to use a cane for assistance. She has also experienced some difficulties with her speech but at the moment she is fine and will hopefully make a full recovery.

Anna Paquin at 'A Bit of Light' screening - Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Inside the film's screening, Moyer praised Paquin for her work in the film, telling the audience, "She put all of the balls, guile, and just sheer guts she has immediately into this thing."

Paquin piped up from the audience, teasing, "If you'd have cast anyone else, we would have had issues... If it was a really killer role for a 40-year-old and you didn't cast me… just saying, babes."

A Bit of Light, to be released on Friday, marked Moyer's fourth time directing his wife. The movie follows Ella (Paquin), a woman who moves back in with her father after she loses custody of her two children.

Moyer also directed Paquin in the 2018 film, The Parting Glass. Additionally he directed two episodes of Paquin's 2020 series, Flack, as well as three episodes of True Blood — the vampire series where the couple first met.

In 2021, Paquin told ET of Moyer, "He's a very gifted director, and I'm not just saying that because I'm his wife. He wouldn't have been asked to direct if he wasn't brilliant."

As for a return to the hit franchise where they first met, both Moyer and Paquin are open to going back to the True Blood world.

Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer in 2024 - Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"I would love, love, love, love to see all of these people again and work with them again," Moyer told ET in 2021.

"It's some of the best years of my life," Paquin added. "I'd kick down the door to get to work with any of those people again."

"But, spoiler alert, my character doesn't make it," Moyer, who played vampire Bill Compton to Paquin's Sookie Stackhouse, shared. "I'm up for a flashback. I'm officially telling you, on ET, I'm up for a flashback."

Paquin and Moyer married in 2010 and welcomed twins Charlie and Poppy in 2012. Moyer also has two kids from a previous relationship.

A Bit of Light hits theaters Friday, April 5.

