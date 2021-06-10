A True Blood reboot isn't totally out of the question for Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer. ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the couple about the infamous HBO series and the possibility of getting the cast back together again.

"I would love, love, love, love to see all of these people again and work with them again," Moyer told ET.

It's some of the best years of my life," Paquin added. "I'd kick down the door to get to work with any of those people again."

While Moyer's character famously dies in the series, he told ET exclusively that he'd be up for a flashback in the potential reboot.

"But, spoiler alert, my character doesn't make it," Moyer shared. "I'm up for a flashback. I'm officially telling you, on ET, I'm up for a flashback."

The married duo, who met on the set of the horror drama show, partnered up again for the Amazon Prime series Flack, which is set to drop its second season Friday. While both Paquin and Moyer are executive producers on the series, Moyer is serving as a director on the project. Paquin gushed about her husband's directorial skills, telling ET she's not biased just because she's his wife.

"He's directed me a bunch, he did a bunch of True Blood," Paquin shared. "And I love it. He's a very gifted director, and I'm not just saying that because I'm his wife. He wouldn't have been asked to direct if he wasn't brilliant."

Paquin plays publicist and London-based fixer Robin, who does her best to spin the city's most salacious scandals, most of which Moyer said are rooted in real-life drama.

"Every single one has an element of truth," Moyer revealed.

As for what fans can expect from the juicy second season of the series? Even more intense client drama than we saw in season 1.

"Look, the client dramas of the week are if anything, more salacious and juicy and dark and intense than season 1, and some of them are really personal storylines, because we delve a little more into her [Robin's] sort of backstory and also see the sort of home lives of a lot of the other characters, the other ladies in the office," Paquin explained. "It is just upping the adrenaline level by about 100 percent."

Season 2 of Flack premieres June 11 on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the trailer for the show's highly anticipated second season, below.

