Anna Shay's 'Bling Empire' Co-Stars React to Her Sudden Death

Anna Shay's community of friends and family are mourning her death.

On Monday, Shay's family confirmed that the star of Netflix's Bling Empire died at the age of 62.

"It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke," her family said in a statement shared with ET. "Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten."

Her Bling Empire co-star Kelly Mi Li took to Instagram to remember her friend with a series of pictures.

"RIP @annashay93 💔💔💔 you are truly one of a kind and we will miss you forever," she captioned a series of pictures from over the years.

In a statement to ET, castmate Kim Lee said, "This is such a huge shock. I have so much love for Anna. I know that we had issues on the show but in real life, I had such a great connection with her outside of the show,"

Added Lee, "We saw eye to eye, and she gave me so many words of wisdom I will never forget. There's no one like Anna Shay; she's an incredible and unique person who was beloved by so many people. My thoughts are with her family at this difficult time."

Lee also took to her Instagram Story to share a series of pictures and videos featuring her and Anna.

Fellow Bling Empire star Kevin Kreider released a statement to ET after Anna's death, saying, "I think everyone will remember Anna her as the real-life crazy rich Asian with no care in the world attitude, but she did care. She cared about her friends and her family, and she cared about being generous."

Kevin continued, "From what I know, she never knew what a job was, but she knew how to live a life. She had fun along the way and she made an impact in my life, because before her, I always had an impression about the wealthy that they would be stuck up, boring, and took things too seriously. But at the end, I was the one who took things too seriously and she reminded me about that. She reminded me that wealthy people are also people, and like people, they come in all different shapes, sizes, backgrounds, and personalities. I'll miss the carefree times and laughs we had, and she'll always be a huge part of my journey in Los Angeles."

Dorothy Wang, who appeared on seasons two and three of the Netflix series before appearing on the spin-off, Bling Empire: New York, shared a sweet message on her Instagram Story.

"Rest in Peace, Anna," Wang wrote over a picture of her, Shay and Lee. "Your generosity, boldness and fervor for life will forever be celebrated."

Shay first rose to television fame on the reality series, which ran for three seasons on Netflix from January 2021 to October 2022. The show chronicled the extremely wealthy lives of Los Angeles-based Asian Americans and even led to a spinoff, Bling Empire: New York, before the franchise was canceled.

Shay, who was of Japanese and Russian descent, was portrayed as the matriarch of the show's many young socialites, including Kevin Kreider, Kane Lim, Christine Chiu, and Gabriel Chiu among others.

RELATED CONTENT:

Anna Shay, 'Bling Empire' Star, Dead at 62

'Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li Welcomes First Child

Pregnant 'Bling Empire' Star Kelly Mi Li Reveals Sex of Baby

'Bling Empire's Christine Chiu and Anna Shay Share Feud Update After Season 2 Fallout (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery