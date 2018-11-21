Anne Hathaway is now a redhead!

The actress was seen on set filming in New York City on Thursday with bright red tresses -- a jaw-dropping change-up from her natural brunette hair. Whether it's a wig or actually real has yet to be determined.

Felipe Ramales/Splash News

The Ocean's 8 star rocked a fluffy green parka jacket, white top, dark jeans and flat top sunglasses.

Hathaway is no stranger to hair transformations. She famously cut her hair off for her Oscar-winning role as Fantine in the 2012 film adaptation of Les Miserables. The 36-year-old mom bleached her hair blonde in 2013.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

See here for more celeb hair transformations:

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Anne Hathaway's Review of 'A Star Is Born' Will Give You Chills

Anne Hathaway’s Birthday Message to Julie Andrews Will Give You All the ‘Princess Diaries’ Feels

Anne Hathaway and Mandy Moore Plan a 'Princess Diaries' Reunion!