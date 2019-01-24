Despite harsh on-screen rhetoric between their characters, actresses Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt shared a real bond on the set of the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada.

The two stars went on to have impressive careers, with Blunt's role in Prada being a real breakout for her. In the classic movie, Hathaway plays the smart but sensible new graduate Andy Sachs who lands a job as an assistant to the demanding editor-in-chief of a high fashion magazine, Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep. Blunt took on the role of Emily, Miranda's head assistant.

Following the movie's success, Hathaway and Blunt were asked to pose together for Vanity Fair's Hollywood Issue in 2008.

"It was a really exciting time. I was also happy,” Hathaway recalls to ET of the photo shoot. "Emily, we just really bonded on The Devil Wears Prada, so to be there with one of my favorite people that I’ve met at my job, you know, was really special.”

ET spoke with the Oscar winner on Wednesday at the New York City premiere of her mysterious new film, Serenity, that was shot on the small African island of Mauritiuswhich and also stars Matthew McConaughey and Diane Lane.

"Going to paradise, filming in paradise everyday with Matthew McConaughey, yeah, it’s real hard,” she teases of the experience.

Despite the picturesque backdrop, Hathaway admits that filming the emotional thriller wasn’t exactly easy. Serenity is about a fishing boat captain whose mysterious past comes back to haunt him when his ex-wife tracks him down with a desperate plea for help.

"I’m a nerd, so I just love that aspect of it, being with people who all believed in the same story and were willing to go out and be out in the ocean for 12 hours at a time and nobody complained and everybody dug deep and did the work together and had each other’s backs,” she says of her co-stars. "That’s always the part I love the most.”

The thriller hits theaters on Jan. 25. For more from the Serenity premiere, watch the clip below:

