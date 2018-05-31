Anne Hathaway Says She's Fat Shamed 'All the Time' But 'Loving' Her Body After Gaining Weight For a Movie Role

Anne Hathaway is continuing to stand up against body shamers.

The Ocean's 8 star was a guest on Thursday's Today show, where she explained why she decided to open up about her recent weight gain for a movie role.

Hathaway revealed via Instagram last month that she might look different "in the coming months" as she was preparing for a film, and wanted to fill people in before anyone had the chance to criticize her change in figure.

"It sounds kinda sad to say, I just wanted to be able to enjoy my summer and let everybody know that I'm living in my body and I'm happy with my body," the 35-year-old actress told morning show anchor Hoda Kotb. "And if my body is different than what you're used to, or what you think it should be, that's yours. And my experience is mine and I'm loving it."

Kotb then asked her if she's ever been fat shamed in real life.

"Is that a real? Yes, all the time," Hathaway replied. "All the time, and kind of in the ways where it's overt and people say things to you, and then there's kinda micro ones where people... And one of my favorite things that's happening in this moment is that a lot of us are looking at the language that we choose and we're becoming more conscious about it. So, maybe someone thought that it wasn't a big deal to say to a 16-year-old -- this is what happened to me -- 'Congratulations, you got the part. You can't gain anymore weight.'"

"Maybe they thought that they were giving me some good advice, but now, 20 years later, I'm able to say, like, 'I actually think that could have done more consciously and more loving.' It left me feeling confused," she continued. "A lot of us are taking up this opportunity to become more conscious and more loving in the way that we communicate with each other. More compassionate, I guess."

Hathaway first explained her weight gain for the movie role by sharing a video of herself lifting free weights in the gym. "I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well," she captioned the post. "To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you. Peace xx."

"PS -- I wanted to set this to Queen’s 'Fat Bottomed Girls' but copyright said [no]," the Princess Diaries star added. "Continued peace xx."

