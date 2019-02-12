Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson are the comedy duo you didn't know you needed.

The first trailer for their comedy, The Hustle, in which the two play scam artists who team up to take down men who have wronged them, dropped on Tuesday. In the hilarious trailer, Hathaway -- who also shows off her flawless British accent -- shows Wilson the ropes, and, at one point, tells her there's "nothing more compelling to a man than a vulnerable woman." Hathaway then amazingly cries on command, even getting a tear to roll down her cheek at Wilson's request.

Though when Wilson attempts the technique, it doesn't go nearly as well.

The Hustle, directed by Chris Addison, hits theaters on May 10.

Hathaway recently shared the poster for the film on Instagram, joking about her and Wilson's famous onscreen characters from The Princess Diaries and Pitch Perfect franchises.

"#Tbt to that time Princess Mia and Fat Amy got together and stole everything," she cracked.

Meanwhile, ET recently spoke to Wilson, who teased some sexiness between her and her Isn't It Romantic? co-star Liam Hemsworth. Watch the video below for more:

