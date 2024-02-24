Anne Hathaway Tears Up During Barbra Streisand's SAG Awards Speech

Anne Hathaway had an all-too-relatable reaction to watching Barbra Streisand accept the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 SAG Awards on Saturday.

As 81-year-old Streisand walked on stage following moving introductions from Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper, Netflix's cameras flashed to Hathaway, 41, in the audience.

Hathaway -- clearly overcome by the beautiful words from Aniston and Cooper, as well as the montage of Streisand's best moments from her prolific career -- appeared teary-eyed while watching the legendary Funny Girl star receive her flowers.

The Princess Diaries actress held back tears and clapped fervently alongside fellow audience members, who gave Streisand a nearly two-minute standing ovation before she started speaking.

On social media, Hathaway's reaction immediately became one of the most talked-about moments of the night, with thousands weighing in a matter of minutes.

"Anne Hathaway sobbing while Barbra Streisand walks onto the stage at the SAG Awards. talent recognizing talent!" one person wrote on social media platform X -- formerly known as Twitter.

"Anne Hathaway is SUCH a gay man #SAGAwards," wrote one person, using side-by-side pictures of Streisand on stage and Hathaway in the audience.

The touching moment from Hathaway came after she herself took to the stage alongside her co-stars from The Devil Wears Prada, presenting the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series to Jeremy Allen White for The Bear.

During the reunion, the actress stood side by side with Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt as they slid back into the ways of their characters from the 2006 movie, showing each other a slight bit of animosity and reciting Streep's lines from the film back to her.

"Meryl and Miranda Priestly are sort of like twins," Blunt, 41, said while on stage, commenting on Streep, 74, forgetting her glasses off stage.

"I don't think I'm anything like..." Streep started to respond.

"No, no," Hathaway interrupted, quoting Streep's character. "That wasn't a question."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards is on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and is streaming live on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from the awards show, including red carpet arrivals, the complete winners list and more.

