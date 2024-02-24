2024 SAG Awards: The Complete Winners List

See who took home the film and TV acting honors at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Hollywood's biggest names gathered at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Saturday, where the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards -- honoring the best film and TV performances of the past year -- were handed out live.
Going into the star-studded ceremony, Barbie and Oppenheimer led the pack with the most nominations, four each -- including Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture and individual noms for many of their stars. Oppenheimer ultimately won the Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture category, with Cillian Murphy being named Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role.
Meanwhile, on the TV side of things, Hulu's The Bear continued its winning streak, taking home the award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Star Jeremy Allen White was also crowned Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series, while his co-star, Ayo Edebiri, won the trophy for Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series.
Additionally, Barbra Streisand was honored with the Life Achievement Award for her legendary acting career.
So who else emerged victorious at this year's show? Check out the winners list below.
FILM
Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer -- **WINNER!
Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer -- **WINNER!
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon -- **WINNER!
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer -- **WINNER!
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers -- **WINNER!
Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One -- **WINNER!
TELEVISION
Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession -- **WINNER!
Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us -- **WINNER!
Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown -- **WINNER!
Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear -- **WINNER!
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear -- **WINNER!
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear -- **WINNER!
Outstanding Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons In Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Ali Wong, Beef -- **WINNER!
Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun, Beef -- **WINNER!
Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us -- **WINNER!
The Mandalorian
The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards aired Saturday, Feb. 24, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and streamed live on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from the awards show, including red carpet arrivals, winners and more.
RELATED CONTENT:
Awards
Sheryl Lee Ralph Says 'Hell Yes' to Teaming Up With Whoopi Goldberg for 'Sister Act 3' (Exclusive)