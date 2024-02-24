2024 SAG Awards: The Complete Winners List

Hollywood's biggest names gathered at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Saturday, where the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards -- honoring the best film and TV performances of the past year -- were handed out live.

Going into the star-studded ceremony, Barbie and Oppenheimer led the pack with the most nominations, four each -- including Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture and individual noms for many of their stars. Oppenheimer ultimately won the Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture category, with Cillian Murphy being named Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role.

Meanwhile, on the TV side of things, Hulu's The Bear continued its winning streak, taking home the award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Star Jeremy Allen White was also crowned Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series, while his co-star, Ayo Edebiri, won the trophy for Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series.

Additionally, Barbra Streisand was honored with the Life Achievement Award for her legendary acting career.

So who else emerged victorious at this year's show? Check out the winners list below.

FILM

Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer -- **WINNER!

Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer -- **WINNER!

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon -- **WINNER!

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer -- **WINNER!

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Penélope Cruz, Ferrari

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers -- **WINNER!

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One -- **WINNER!

TELEVISION

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession -- **WINNER!

Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us -- **WINNER!

Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown -- **WINNER!

Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear -- **WINNER!

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear -- **WINNER!

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear -- **WINNER!

Outstanding Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson, Lessons In Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Ali Wong, Beef -- **WINNER!

Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun, Beef -- **WINNER!

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us -- **WINNER!

The Mandalorian

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards aired Saturday, Feb. 24, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and streamed live on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from the awards show, including red carpet arrivals, winners and more.

RELATED CONTENT: