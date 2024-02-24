The cast of Modern Family reunited on Saturday at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, and their comedy chops remain in top condition.

Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sofia Vergara, Ty Burrell and Ed O'Neill sauntered onto the stage at the Shrine Auditorium in downtown Los Angeles, where they reunited to present the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, which went to The Bear.

As the star-studded cast gathered around the mic, Burrell uttered, "This really brings back memories. You guys ever miss it?"

Bowen responded, "Hell yes."

For a quick second, she tripped over her delivery and jokingly blamed it on Ryan Gosling's presence. Not to be outdone, Vergara wasted no time giving her hit Netflix series, Griselda, a shout-out after Bowen said lightning doesn't always strike twice in Hollywood following Modern Family's massive success.

"It happened twice to me," O'Neil joked, in reference to his first hit series, Married... with Children.

"Yeah, my new show, Griselda, it's also, for a month already, No. 1 in 90 countries," Vergara quipped, prompting Ferguson to pay up after Stonestreet bet him she'd mention her show in the first 10 seconds of their monologue.

"Is it too early to talk about a reboot?" Ferguson later asked. "They made me park a mile away from here."

When Bowen reminded him he said he'd get back to his Broadway roots after Modern Family ended, Ferguson shot back, "That's just something actors without hit shows say, OK? There's a reason Tony Awards is the last letter of EGOT."

The comment triggered laughs and some audible groans, to which Ferguson responded with, "I know, I know! I'm just kidding ... cast of The Gilded Age. I'm just kidding."

To end the bit, Stonestreet joked that he knows Travis Kelce.

"I could FaceTime him right now. I'm being serious. So, things are really great for me," he said before his jolliness quickly soured. "No, I'm serious. Things are really great for me guys."

Modern Family's no stranger to wins at the SAG Awards. The show won consecutive awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series from 2011 to 2013. Modern Family aired 250 episodes across 11 seasons from September 2009 to April 2020.

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards is on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and is streaming live on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

