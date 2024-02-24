Billie Eilish left her mark on Melissa McCarthy.

At Saturday's Screen Actors Guild Awards, the duo teamed up to present the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, and things quickly went off the rails in the best way.

McCarthy started her time on stage by fangirling over Eilish and reminding the singer she'd met her "thrice" before. Once, McCarthy revealed, "I actually met you in utero because your mom was my first improv teacher. And guess who she was pregnant with? It was you!"

Eilish responded in hilarious fashion, telling McCarthy, "Wow, OK… that’s a lot."

McCarthy took it even further next, asking Eilish to sign her dress and telling her, "I'm just trying to be more present in making memories and I’m trying for more YOLO-ing and less FOMO-ing."

Eilish declined so as to not ruin the look, so McCarthy asked Eilish to sign the next best option -- her face.

Eilish said yes to that request, taking a permanent marker from McCarthy and signing her forehead. When McCarthy took the opportunity to ask Eilish about her and her brother, Finneas', songwriting process, the singer covered the actress' mouth with her hand.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

McCarthy previously revealed her connection to Eilish through the singer's mom, Maggie Baird. Back in 2022, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, McCarthy recalled running into Baird when she stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I saw her and I was like, 'Oh my God! Maggie! What are you doing here?' She was like, 'My daughter's on the show,'" McCarthy recalled. "And then all of a sudden, Billie Eilish gets on and I was like, 'Huh! It's funny. They have two musical shows because Maggie's daughter's also doing a thing.'"

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards is on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and is streaming live on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from the awards show, including red carpet arrivals, the complete winners list and more.

RELATED CONTENT: