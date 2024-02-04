Billie Eilish just wowed at the GRAMMYs. At Sunday's 66th annual GRAMMY Awards, the 22-year-old singer emotionally took the stage to perform "What Was I Made For?" with her brother, FINNEAS, accompanying her on piano.

Eilish, who wore a green plaid coat, a green dress and a pink head scarf, sat on a stool as she sang the emotional track from Barbie. She also donned dramatic black sunglasses for the performance, which she took off midway through the song.

Eilish earned a standing ovation from the crowd after her moving performance.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

It's a big night for Eilish, who's nominated for six awards. Eilish is competing in the Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media, and Best Music Video categories for Barbie's "What Was I Made For?"

She's also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, as she featured on Labrinth's track, "Never Felt So Alone."

When ET spoke with Eilish last, the singer, who's previously won seven GRAMMYs and been nominated for 25, reflected on her awards season success.

"The whole thing of it all is the reward, it's all an award to me. The nomination is an award on its own," she told ET at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Being brought up in the same conversation as any of this, is, like, insane to me. To win is unbelievable. To be involved at all is unbelievable. I'm just happy to be here."

The 2024 GRAMMY Awards is on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+ from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.

RELATED CONTENT: