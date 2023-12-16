Billie Eilish made her return to Saturday Night Live for the third time as the show's musical guest over the weekend, which provided the perfect opportunity for a mini Barbie reunion, of sorts.

Host Kate McKinnon -- who plays Weird Barbie in the film -- was joined by Barbie director Greta Gerwig in a surprise cameo, and together the pair introduced Eilish's first performance of the night, in which she sang her tune "What Was I Made For?" from the Barbie soundtrack.

For her performance, Eilish paid tribute to the emotional scene in which her song appears in the film, as a montage of old family photos and videos of female SNL castmembers played on the screens behind her.

Eilish is nominated for six GRAMMY Awards this year, with five of those nominations for "What Was I Made For?" including Record Of The Year, Best Song Written For Visual Media, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Music Video and Song Of The Year.

Later in the episode, Eilish honored the Christmas spirit with a beautiful, stirring performance of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," accompanied by brother FINNEAS on the piano.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

