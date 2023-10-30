Billie Eilish's night out has everyone talking... and it's not because of her Halloween costume!

The "Happier Than Ever" singer was spotted leaving Kendall Jenner's Halloween party hand in hand with Devon Lee Carlson -- who happens to be Eilish's ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford's ex-girlfriend.

Eilish and Carlson stepped out of the star-studded party together, which was held at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Eilish rocked a redheaded cowboy look, complete with a cowboy hat, blue-and-white gingham shirt, brown pants and a leather holster for her costume gun.

For her part, Carlson donned a throwback Halloween costume -- dressing as Elizabeth Hurley's devil character from the 2000 film Bedazzled.

In a video posted to TikTok, Eilish is heard asking the paparazzi surrounding her and Carlson, "Is this what Hollywood is like? I don’t come around here often."

Eilish and Rutherford -- the frontman of the band The Neighbourhood -- began their highly publicized romance exactly a year ago, going public with their relationship by dressing up together for Halloween in 2022. They eventually called it quits in May of this year.

"We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends," their reps told ET in a statement at the time. "All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single."

Carlson and Rutherford had a long-term relationship from 2015 until their split in 2021. The two were not shy about their romance, with Carlson starring in multiple music videos for The Neighbourhood.

