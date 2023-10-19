Billie Eilish is once again making headlines as she continues to expand her impressive tattoo collection. The 21-year-old GRAMMY-winning artist took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of photos, including one that revealed a striking tattoo stretching down the length of her entire back.

The new ink, executed by celebrated tattoo artist Matias Milan, features a mesmerizing line design that gracefully spans the length of Eilish's spine. Eilish didn't provide any insight into the meaning behind this intricate artwork, and she also remained tight-lipped about when exactly the tattoo was done. However, fans received a sneak peek of the top portion of this all-black tattoo in a post from September 20th, piquing their curiosity.

In a surprising twist, Eilish, who previously expressed a desire to keep her tattoos private, appears to have adjusted her stance. She now offers glimpses of her growing tattoo collection to her adoring fan base. Among her recent tattoos is a massive dragon that runs from her hip down to her thigh, which she playfully referred to as her "big boy" tat.

Instagram

While she hasn't revealed the entire dragon in its full glory, Eilish teased her followers with a snapshot of the dragon's head in a sultry Instagram selfie earlier this year. Previously, she had given glimpses of the dragon's tail during her lingerie-clad cover shoot for British Vogue in May 2021 and again at the 2021 Met Gala.

Though Eilish began her career wearing baggier clothing and covering up her body, in recent years she's embraced showing off her curves. In May, she went off on critics of her evolving style.

"I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how I did & constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman and now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or flirting, I CHANGED and am a sellout.. and ‘what happened to her’ oMg iT’s nOt thE sAmE biLlie she’s just like the rest bla blah," she wrote in an Instagram Story post.

