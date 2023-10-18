From getting rejected at the altar to finding love with a permanent reminder! Izzy Zapata was a standout contestant from season 5 of Love Is Blind, and now that the entire season has aired, he's revealing his new girlfriend to the world.

On Tuesday, Izzy took to Instagram to hard launch his relationship with girlfriend Shelby Webb, captioning the post, "It all started with a cooking class…"

The aforementioned cooking class was discussed on the show's reunion when Izzy and his ex-fiancé, Stacy Snyder, revealed that they ran into each other on an awkward double date at a cooking class and were paired in a foursome with their dates.

It seems the cooking class left a lasting impression on Izzy and his new girl Shelby, who got some new matching tattoos that read, "yes, chef."

Izzy got Stacy's seal of approval on the new relationship as his ex commented on the post, "Cuties ❤️"

After making connections with both Johnie Maraist and Stacy Snyder in the pods, Izzy opted to propose to Stacy. Despite some concerns over finances (love wants to fly first class, y'all!), the two made it to the altar.

Izzy said "I do," but Stacy said she needed more time. And though the then-pair shared an altar kiss and agreed to give their relationship another try, they later revealed at the reunion that they split up and didn't speak for a year.

Izzy shared that during that time, he and Johnie kissed but ultimately decided he wasn't over Stacy. When he and Stacy reunited at a bar in Houston, Texas, a year after their split, Izzy shared that they also kissed.

"We did share a kiss, but we both knew it was best not to hurt each other again or confuse each other again," Izzy said during the reunion. "We appreciated more just having each other back in each other's lives and our friends. We're bros."

Stacy spoke to ET about her reason for saying no at the altar right after filming the reunion.

"It didn't feel right to just take a leap," Stacy explained. "There were big issues."

As for what some of those issues were, Stacy insisted that it was "not just bad credit."

"It was him not being able to really describe his job. [It] was a brand new job. He couldn't disclose to me how he made money, how much he made," Stacy said. "The whole thing just seemed very question mark and it was concerning that he was looking at me like it wasn't a big deal. That's a huge deal, so I felt very alone, and I didn't feel like there was any way to make up that ground in a matter of 24 hours."

Season 5 of Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix.

