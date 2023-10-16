Stacy Snyder is telling her side of the story after receiving criticism for her behavior toward fellow Love Is Blind contestant Johnie Maraist during season 5.

Stacy and Johnie both fell for Izzy Zapata in the pods, only for Izzy to dump Johnie in favor of proposing to Stacy. Stacy and Izzy continued their journey to the altar while Johnie left the pods without a ring, only to reconnect with contestant Chris Fox at the airport.

On the show, Johnie and Chris attended a cast barbecue where Johnie came face-to-face with Izzy and Stacy, who were criticized for lashing out at the tearful Texas native, calling her "sketchy" and saying the rest of the cast agreed.

Netflix

Johnie attended the season 5 reunion special where Stacy claimed that other contestants were telling her what Johnie was saying about her behind her back, and adding, "I don't think we're each other's cup of tea."

On Sunday night after the reunion aired on Netflix, Stacy took to Instagram to offer up further explanation surrounding her attitude toward Johnie on the show.

Saying she'd been "anxiously waiting in silence," to address her take on Johnie, Stacy claimed, "During and outside of filming, she bashed me as a person as well as my physical appearance."

Netflix

She claimed that some of the alleged comments were made while she was in the room and others to her friends behind her back.

She added that the comment she made about Johnie making a face at the cast barbecue was in reference to her being "shocked," that "someone who was supposedly Lydia's closest friend was acting like she believed Uche's awful accusations about her and finding humor in it."

She concluded her post writing, "It feels very ironic that I am being portrayed as a bully when in fact the actions of Johnie very much come across to me as antagonizing for which I stood up for myself and others against."

She then tagged fellow cast members Izzy, Lydia Velez Gonzalez, Taylor Rue, Renee Poche, James Milton Johnson Jr. and more in the post, saying they have "encouraged" her to speak up.

Lydia reposted Stacy's message on her Instagram Story, writing, "This is the truth!"

Love Is Blind season 5 is currently streaming on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT: