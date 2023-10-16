Now that the season 5 reunion of Love Is Blind has dropped, contestant Johnie Maraist is ready to move past the drama and hard launch her new relationship.

After teasing that she has been in a relationship for almost a year during the reunion, Johnie took to Instagram to share the first photos of her and her boyfriend, Alex Yovanovic.

First posting a collage of pics with her man, Johnie wrote, "I’m doing just fine 🩵."

On Monday, she celebrated one year of dating with her man, posting post-reunion pics together.

"Hell was the journey but it brought me heaven 🩵," the reality star captioned the photos. "happy one year, Alex - thank you for showing me what true love is."

Netflix

Johnie first fell for Izzy Zapata in the pods, only to get rejected when he went on to propose to Stacy Snyder. Though she left the show without a ring, she reconnected with her other pod love interest, Chris Fox, at the airport on the way home.

The co-stars attended a cast barbecue together as a new couple, but during the reunion, Johnie revealed that Chris left that barbecue for an out-of-state wedding, only to cheat on her and start a relationship with someone else without her knowledge.

Netflix

ET spoke with Johnie directly after the reunion taped and she opened up about the experience of coming face-to-face with her ex for the first time since their split.

"It was weird seeing Chris again. We really haven't talked at all since I found out about everything that happened," she told ET. "But it was nice. I feel like we can be cordial and wish each other the best going forward, and it felt like good closure."

Johnie also shared that her current boyfriend has a link to Love Is Blind.

"Well, right now I'm in a very loving relationship with an amazing guy. We're celebrating our one year this coming weekend," she shared. "He just moved in a couple of weeks ago. Yeah, so I'm looking forward to the future. He was actually recruited for Love Is Blind. But he said no, because he's very practical and he's like, 'I couldn't propose that quickly.' So now I'm like, 'Well, how long will it take?'"

Love Is Blind season 5 is currently streaming on Netflix.

