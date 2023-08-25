Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford are amicable as ever -- even amid a breakup and lyrical controversy.

The "Happier Than Ever" singer stepped out to attend her ex-boyfriend's &ONE album listening party, singing and dancing along to his song, "Turn Heel," in a video shared on social media. In the clip, Eilish, 21, and Rutherford, 32, rock out together in a bowling alley and play right to the camera as the pop star gets a name check with the line: "I just got a text from Billie."

The playful moment comes just after Eilish publicly addressed their split. Taking to her Instagram Story earlier this month to field questions from fans, one person questioned her about her relationship with The Neighborhood frontman.

Eilish answered, "Very very good friends only. My homie forever."

The musicians first sparked dating rumors back in October 2022, when fans spotted them having dinner at Los Angeles joint Crossroads Kitchen. They were then seen out at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. That same month, Eilish and Rutherford were also spotted packing on PDA and became Instagram official on Halloween.

ET confirmed in May that the pair had called it quits.

"We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends," their reps told ET in a statement at the time. "All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single."

In recent days, Rutherford has found himself in the crosshairs of Eilish's fanbase with seemingly derogatory lyrics that many believe are aimed at the "Bad Guy" singer.

"She been listening to me since 2013 / I know she’s got daddy issues, welcome to the family / She said, 'Jesse, baby, won’t you write a song about me?' / I said, 'I got a whole album, I could drop it next week,'" the musician sings on the song "POV."

On the chorus, he continues: "Feel like Alejandro when she Gaga on my goo, I’m at the top, you’re at the bottom, It’s a different POV."

Back in November 2022, amid their burgeoning romance, Eilish spoke glowingly about Rutherford in a Vanity Fair interview.

"It's really cool and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," she said, before quipping, "I managed to get... my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f**king f**ker alive, but pulled his a**! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?"

At the time, the GRAMMY winner discussed what makes her happy in a relationship, revealing, "My love language is just physical touch."

"I just need to be touching skin all the time," she shared. "Touching and cuddling and hugging, anything skin-related is a big thing for me."

"Other than that, freedom," Eilish added. "I don't want to be controlled. I want to be trusted and I want to be able to have space."

