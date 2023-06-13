Billie Eilish is showing off her ink in a rare pic of her posing in a bikini. The 21-year-old singer is seen wearing a colorful Miaou bikini top on her friend, Annabel Zimmer's, Instagram.

Annabel, the daughter of composer Hans Zimmer, posted a series of photos over the weekend, captioning them, "The US passport office is the seventh circle of hell."

However, the image getting the most attention is the one of Eilish showing more skin than she's known for, and giving fans the first look at her tattoo, which is located at the center of her body just below where the bikini top sits.

Eilish commented on the post, writing, "🙈."

The musician previously shared with Rolling Stone that the ink is her last name written in an "ornate, gothic font," which she got the day after the 2020 GRAMMY Awards.

The chart-topper also has a large dragon on her thigh and guardian angel fairies on her left hand.

Though Eilish began her career wearing baggier clothing, in recent years she's embraced showing off her curves. Last month, she went off on critics of her evolving style.

"I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how I did & constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman and now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or flirting, I CHANGED and am a sellout.. and ‘what happened to her’ oMg iT’s nOt thE sAmE biLlie she’s just like the rest bla blah," she wrote in an Instagram Story post, along with a photo of her rolling her eyes. "[Y]ou guys are true idiots. LOL I can be BOTH you f***ing bozos. LET WOMEN EXIST! :))))"

RELATED CONTENT:

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Call It Quits This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Billie Eilish Claps Back at 'Bozo' Haters Calling Her a 'Sellout'

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Break Up

Billie Eilish Keeps the Met Gala Bathroom Selfie Tradition Alive

Related Gallery