The party's over for Billie Eilish and The Neighborhood's Jesse Rutherford. ET has confirmed they've broken up after less than a year of dating.

"We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends," their reps told ET in a statement. "All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single."

It's unclear when exactly they decided to end the relationship. They first sparked dating rumors back in October, when fans spotted them having dinner at Los Angeles joint Crossroads Kitchen. They were then seen out at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios.

At dinner, the "Ocean Eyes" singer, 21, and Rutherford, 31, chowed down on pasta and looked cozy sitting in a booth. At Horror Nights, the couple was joined by Eilish's brother and partner, Finneas. That same month, Eilish and Rutherford were also spotted packing on PDA and became Instagram official on Halloween.

A couple of months after sparking dating rumors, Eilish confirmed the relationship when she spoke glowingly about Rutherford in a Vanity Fair interview.

"It's really cool and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," she said, before quipping, "I managed to get... my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f**king f**ker alive, but pulled his a**! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?"

At the time, the Grammy winner discussed what makes her happy in a relationship, revealing, "My love language is just physical touch."

"I just need to be touching skin all the time," she shared. "Touching and cuddling and hugging, anything skin-related is a big thing for me."

"Other than that, freedom," Eilish added. "I don't want to be controlled. I want to be trusted and I want to be able to have space."

Prior to Rutherford, Eilish was linked to rapper Brandon "Q" Adams and actor Matthew Tyler Vorce. Rutherford previously dated model Devon Lee Carlson.

