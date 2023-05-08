'The Voice': Ryley Tate Wilson's Billie Eilish Cover Gets a Standing Ovation From the Coaches
Niall Horan doesn't play favorites on The Voice, but during Monday's Playoff Rounds, he admitted that he sees his younger self in Ryley Tate Wilson, the 15-year-old phenom who wowed the coaches once again with his cover of Billie Eilish's "When the Party's Over."
"Fifteen years old, put that in your minds for a minute," he told the crowd, who gave Ryley a standing ovation alongside all four coaches. "I remember being on a show, with all the lights and the cameras -- it's not easy."
"But Ryley's mature beyond his years," Niall added of the young singer, whom he's nicknamed "Future Boy," "and he puts in performances like someone who's been doing it for 20, and smashes it every single time. I'm just so proud of you, dude."
His fellow coaches agreed, with Blake Shelton calling the performance "unbelievable."
"I think that was the greatest show of control so far, out of all the performances today," Chance the Rapper noted.
"I get asked every season, 'Who are you afraid of, on the other teams?'" Kelly Clarkson chimed in with a laugh. "And I'm like, 'I'm not afraid.' But I am very, very, very, very, very, very scared of you. You are so good."
Ultimately, Kelly should stay afraid, as Niall chose Ryley as one of his team's Top 2 singers -- moving him on to next week's live semifinals!
ET spoke with the season 23 coaches ahead of the premiere, who all shared how excited they were to be part of Blake's final season on The Voice.
"I texted him," Kelly shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."
However, the talk show host insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.
"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."
The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
