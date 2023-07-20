Billie Eilish Celebrates Full-Circle Moment Singing With Paramore's Hayley Williams
Billie Eilish Reveals What Kind of Barbie She Would Be in Barbie…
Al Roker Surprised After Learning This About Showering
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Split After 7 Years of Marriage
Chrissy Teigen Has Secretly Welcomed Baby N0 4., Just Six Months…
'Sister Wives' Season 18 Trailer: Kody Storms Out During Explosi…
SAG-AFTRA Actors on Strike! What It Means for Movie and TV
'No Evidence' of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Split (Royal Exp…
'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer Talks Stigma of Being a Labeled a …
Mariah Carey and Twins Moroccan and Monroe Jump in on Viral 'Tou…
Kim Kardashian Gets Emotional Over Her Ex Kanye West’s Anti-Semi…
'America's Got Talent': Sofia Vergara Cries as Moms With Heart T…
Emily Blunt and Matt Damon Dish on 'Oppenheimer' Cast Margarita …
Jason Aldean’s Wife Breaks Silence Amid Controversy Over His New…
Watch the Kardashians Surprise Kris Jenner With Look-Alike Party
How Sofia Vergara’s Been Living Her Best Life Amid Split From Jo…
Oscar De La Hoya Praises Travis Barker for Raising Daughter Atia…
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Split After 12 Years of Marriage
Bella Hadid Not in Rehab: How She's Prioritizing Herself Amid Ma…
‘The Kardashians’ Sneak Peek: Kourtney Pulls Out Notes About Her…
Billie Eilish is celebrating the full-circle moment of performing onstage with Paramore's Hayley Williams.
The indie band was performing at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday night when Williams surprised the crowd by announcing Eilish was on hand to duet on Paramore's 2009 track, "All I Wanted."
“Please welcome our friend Billie Eilish,” Williams announced. Eilish was dressed in her signature style, rocking an oversized black T-shirt and sport shorts and finishing the look with a red necktie.
Watch the video of the performance below.
On Thursday, Eilish took to Instagram to share a photo of her embracing Williams onstage. Reflecting on the "dream come true" moment, Eilish wrote, "UGHHDKSLDJSKFJKSKFUDJSKKFKDKDK dream come truEEEEEE @paramore waaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh😭😭 i love you so much hayley holy sh*t. wish i could tell tiny me :’))))."
This isn't the first time the musical powerhouses have sung together onstage. When Eilish was headlining last year's Coachella Music Festival, she brought Williams out to duet on Paramore's “Misery Business” and her own hit, “Happier Than Ever."
Recently, Eilish celebrated the release of her latest single, "What Was I Made For?" The track was created for the Barbie movie soundtrack and in the music video, Eilish transforms into a '50s-style Barbie.
At the film's Los Angeles premiere, ET spoke with Eilish on the red carpet, where she explained how she and brother-collaborator Finneas jumped at the chance to create a song for the highly anticipated film.
"When we heard about it, I was like, 'Well, yeah.' And then it was like, obviously you gotta see what you're working with and then go from there. But I was pretty in, I think we were both pretty in right away," Eilish shared. "And then as soon as we saw a couple clips of it, it was over. It was like, 'OK, we're doing this.'"
"It's incredible," Eilish gushed.
RELATED CONTENT:
New Music Friday July 14: Billie Eilish, Post Malone and More
Billie Eilish on Which Barbie She Would Be and 'Barbie' Soundtrack
Billie Eilish Flashes Torso Tattoo While Posing in Bikini
Billie Eilish Claps Back at 'Bozo' Haters Calling Her a 'Sellout'