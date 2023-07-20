Billie Eilish is celebrating the full-circle moment of performing onstage with Paramore's Hayley Williams.

The indie band was performing at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday night when Williams surprised the crowd by announcing Eilish was on hand to duet on Paramore's 2009 track, "All I Wanted."

“Please welcome our friend Billie Eilish,” Williams announced. Eilish was dressed in her signature style, rocking an oversized black T-shirt and sport shorts and finishing the look with a red necktie.

BILLIE EILISH CAME OUT WITH PARAMORE WTFFF pic.twitter.com/PGktrxJaeR — dev (@devinbreee) July 20, 2023

On Thursday, Eilish took to Instagram to share a photo of her embracing Williams onstage. Reflecting on the "dream come true" moment, Eilish wrote, "UGHHDKSLDJSKFJKSKFUDJSKKFKDKDK dream come truEEEEEE @paramore waaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh😭😭 i love you so much hayley holy sh*t. wish i could tell tiny me :’))))."

This isn't the first time the musical powerhouses have sung together onstage. When Eilish was headlining last year's Coachella Music Festival, she brought Williams out to duet on Paramore's “Misery Business” and her own hit, “Happier Than Ever."

Recently, Eilish celebrated the release of her latest single, "What Was I Made For?" The track was created for the Barbie movie soundtrack and in the music video, Eilish transforms into a '50s-style Barbie.

At the film's Los Angeles premiere, ET spoke with Eilish on the red carpet, where she explained how she and brother-collaborator Finneas jumped at the chance to create a song for the highly anticipated film.

"When we heard about it, I was like, 'Well, yeah.' And then it was like, obviously you gotta see what you're working with and then go from there. But I was pretty in, I think we were both pretty in right away," Eilish shared. "And then as soon as we saw a couple clips of it, it was over. It was like, 'OK, we're doing this.'"

"It's incredible," Eilish gushed.

