No bad blood here. Billie Eilish is keeping things positive with her ex-boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford.

The "Bad Guy" singer took to her Instagram Story over the weekend to field questions from fans, which is when one person questioned her about her relationship with The Neighborhood frontman.

Eilish answered, "Very very good friends only. My homie forever."

The musicians first sparked dating rumors back in October 2022, when fans spotted them having dinner at Los Angeles joint Crossroads Kitchen.

They were then seen out at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. That same month, Eilish and Rutherford were also spotted packing on PDA and became Instagram official on Halloween.

ET confirmed in May that the pair had called it quits, however.

"We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends," their reps told ET in a statement at the time. "All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single."

It seems that Eilish hasn't been quick to jump into a new romance either. The "Ocean Eyes" singer was also asked, "Are you dating anyone?" To which she replied, "NO SIRRRRRRR," along with three smiling emojis.

Back in November 2022, amid their burgeoning romance, Eilish spoke glowingly about Rutherford in a Vanity Fair interview.

"It's really cool and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," she said, before quipping, "I managed to get... my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f**king f**ker alive, but pulled his a**! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?"

At the time, the Grammy winner discussed what makes her happy in a relationship, revealing, "My love language is just physical touch."

"I just need to be touching skin all the time," she shared. "Touching and cuddling and hugging, anything skin-related is a big thing for me."

"Other than that, freedom," Eilish added. "I don't want to be controlled. I want to be trusted and I want to be able to have space."

