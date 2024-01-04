Billie Eilish and Finneas are thrilled to be part of Barbie. ET's Denny Directo spoke to the siblings ahead of the 35th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Thursday, and marveled over nabbing the Chairman's Award for their song, "What Was I Made For?"

"It's so cool," Billie gushed of being awarded the prize, which has previously gone to Amy Adams, Viola Davis, George Clooney and more. "I heard that it's also never been given to a songwriter, which is such an honor, so we're really, really, really excited."

Finneas agreed, noting of Greta Gerwig's Barbie, "It's just such a special piece of art. I kind of still can't believe that we're part of it at all."

"When people talk about the Barbie movie and they said, 'I love the Barbie movie,' I'm like, 'Me too,'" he said. "I forget that we had anything to do with it."

The duo did not appear in the film, which starred Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, with Billie explaining of their soundtrack hit, "It wasn't about that. It was so much. It was Barbie's little heart thing. It's not about me, it's about her."

If Barbie should be given a sequel, though, Billie said she'd be interested in appearing. "Oh, god. I mean, we'll see if the time comes," she said. "It would be crazy."

The Chairman's Award isn't the first honor Barbie: The Album has earned. The movie earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, as well as 10 other nominations. In fact, four of the five nominees in the Best Song Written for Visual Media went to tracks from Barbie.

RELATED CONTENT: