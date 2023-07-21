No Barbie Land is complete without its soundtrack! Atlantic Records released the complete Barbie The Album on Friday, in conjunction with the Barbie movie's highly anticipated theatrical release.

The album, produced by Mark Ronson, shares two of its credits with the movie's own cast -- Dua Lipa, who plays mermaid Barbie, and Ken extraordinaire Ryan Gosling both feature on the film's soundtrack.

Warner Bros. first announced plans to release Barbie The Album in May, when Dua Lipa released her featured track, "Dance the Night."

The studio has since released six more featured singles: "Barbie World (with Aqua)" by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, "WATATI" by Karol G, "Angel" by PinkPantheress, "Speed Drive" by Charli XCX, "Barbie Dreams (feat. kaliii)" by K-pop group Fifty Fifty and "What Was I Made For" by Billie Eilish.

"I am so excited to be here and be a part of this entire moment," Minaj told ET at the film's Los Angeles premiere last month. "I'm glad that they thought of me because I'm excited just like everybody else is excited to see this movie."

"I've been saying Barbie my whole career," Minaj continued. "So it's a very full-circle moment."

Eilish wrote her featured track with brother Finneas, who also attended the premiere with her.

"When we heard about it, I was like, 'Well, yeah.' And then it was like, obviously you gotta see what you're working with and then go from there. But I was pretty in, I think we were both pretty in right away," Eilish told ET at the premiere. "And then as soon as we saw a couple clips of it, it was over. It was like, 'OK, we're doing this.'"

Finneas added, "It's so touching, and it made me really emotional. I think sometimes, you look at something from an objective standpoint of, 'People are going to love this.' And then when it becomes personal and it becomes like, 'Oh no, I love this authentically,' that's when we look to, like, be involved in something like that."

After the album's initial release on Friday, Atlantic Records also released Brandi and Catherine Carlile's cover of the Indigo Girls' "Closer to Fine" later that same day. Here's the full tracklist for Barbie The Album:

"Pink" - Lizzo

"Dance the Night" - Dua Lipa

"Barbie World (with Aqua)" - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice

"Speed Drive" - Charli XCX

"WATITI (feat. Aldo Ranks)" - Karol G

"Man I Am" - Sam Smith

"Journey To The Real World" - Tame Impala

"I'm Just Ken" - Ryan Gosling

"Hey Blondie" - Dominic Fike

"Home"- HAIM

"What Was I Made For?" - Billie Eilish

"Forever & Again" - The Kid LAROI

"Silver Platter" - Khalid

"Angel" - Pink Pantheress

"butterflies" - GAYLE

"Choose Your Fighter" - Ava Max

"Barbie Dreams (feat. kaliii)" - Fifty Fifty

"Closer to Fine" - Brandi Carlile and Catherine Carlile

