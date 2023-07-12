She's turning the silver screen pink as Barbie this summer, but behind the scenes, Margot Robbie has her real-life Ken by her side.

Tom Ackerley is his name and, nearly seven years ago, the world learned he had become the two-time Oscar nominee's permanent other half when news broke that the two had secretly said "I do" in the bride's native Australia.

However, details of their special day have been kept close to their collective chest -- a reflection of the relationship they've managed to keep mostly private in the years before and after.

Still, fans have been able to keep up with the pair thanks to their joint red carpet appearances, Ackerley a steady figure by Robbie's side as early as 2014 through to as recently as July 9 at the world premiere of Barbie in Los Angeles. On the appropriately pink carpet outside the Shrine Auditorium, the picture-perfect couple rivaled Barbie and Ken, Robbie emulating the doll's 1961 glamour in a sparkling black bustier dress with Ackerley handsomely matching the moment in a black tuxedo.

"Margot Robbie was so happy at the L.A. premiere of Barbie. She is very proud of the movie and was having a great time at the after-party. She was taking photos with fans and her husband, Tom, is super supportive of her," a source told ET. "He came and kissed her in the middle of the party."

If your heart is already melting, just wait -- cue up the theme song for one of Robbie's most romantic movies, About Time, and revisit her and Ackerley's sweet love story below.

Suite Meeting

As the story reportedly goes, Robbie and Ackerley met on the set of the 2014 war drama, Suite Française, which she was cast in and for which he served as a third assistant director.

Roommates-Turned-Romance

Just as Robbie's star was rising with her breakout role in The Wolf of Wall Street, she moved in with six other roommates -- including Ackerley and other assistant directors she had befriended on Suite -- into a three-bedroom home in London. Eventually, she and Ackerley secretly became more than pals.

“We kept it a secret. Because we weren’t really taking it seriously. 'Oh, whatever, we’re just mates, we’re just mates.' And then... everyone found out," she recalled to The Guardian in 2018. The big reveal shook up the house -- albeit temporarily. "It was dramatic. I’m not going into the details, but sh*t hit the fan. Our house turned into The Jerry Springer Show for a moment there. But then the dust settled, and it was all good," she said. "Everyone was, like: 'No! This is going to ruin our group!' And then it didn’t. It was fine."

Considering how things panned out, it was worth the short-lived commotion. "I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me," she told Vogue in 2016. "We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him. And then it happened, and I was like, Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before."

James Devaney/GC Images

Lucky Chaps

Before they were wife and husband, the two became work partners by co-founding the production company LuckyChap Entertainment with fellow former roommates Sophia Kerr and Josey McNamara. Through the company, they have produced I, Tonya, Promising Young Woman and Barbie.

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Wedding Bells

In December 2016, reports emerged that the couple had tied the knot in Robbie's native Australia. Shortly after, she posted a photo to her since-deleted Instagram account of them kissing while the focus was on the finger she was flashing the camera to show off a pear-shaped engagement ring. When she stepped out on the red carpet the next month, Robbie was proudly sporting the diamond ring on her left hand.

As for details of the nuptials, they've been kept close to the couple in the years since. However, Robbie did divulge this particular while doing press for Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood with co-star Brad Pitt. "I walked down the aisle," she told MTV News, "to the True Romance music."

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Honeymoon Havoc

During a 2018 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Robbie dished on her and Ackerley's delayed honeymoon -- which featured an unexpected cameo from Ellen DeGeneres herself. As the actress explained, their honeymoon had been delayed because she had to film for I, Tonya in the beginning of 2017.

After spending a few days at more remote accommodations in Tahiti, the newlyweds made their way to a luxury hotel for the last leg of the trip. To pass the time while it was raining, the pair decided to go to the gym, but Robbie quickly noticed that Ackerley's workout attire was not appropriate.

"Tom puts on these shorts that are like his oldest gym shorts and they're tiny," she described. "They're like really short and there's nothing underneath." Still, having been in a remote area before arriving, the couple was not expecting to run into anyone -- until they walked in and spotted DeGeneres, wife Portia de Rossi, and former President Barack Obama all using the gym.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Nuptial Stamp of Approval

In November 2018, nearly two years after their reported wedding, Robbie gave the concept of working with your significant other -- and marriage itself -- a glowing review. "I'm a great advocate of doing business with your partner," she told Porter. "Being married is actually the most fun ever, life got way more fun somehow. I have a responsibility being someone's wife, I want to be better."

As for how they managed their marital status, production company, and Robbie's megawatt career, they see each other every three weeks no matter what. "Even if we both have to fly to a country in-between where we both are for one night, we’ll do it and then fly back to work the next day," she told the magazine. "And we speak all day, every day on the phone."

