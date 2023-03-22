Anne Hathaway's Next Movie Role Involves More Fashion and Music
ET can confirm Anne Hathaway is set to star in the David Lowery-directed musical Mother Mary.
The Academy Award-winning actress will star alongside Emmy winner Michaela Coel for a film dubbed as "a pop melodrama that follows a fictional musician, played by Anne Hathaway, and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer, played by Michaela Coel."
Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX are set to write and produce original songs for the upcoming film, which is also written by Lowery. Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnson and Lowery will produce alongside Jeanie Igoe of Homebird Productions and Jonas Katzenstein, Maximilian Leo and Jonathan Saubach of Cologne-based augenschein Filmproduktion.
Mother Mary will be filmed in Germany. Deadline was first to report the casting news.
Hathaway, who put her fierce fashion style on display in Paris back in January, is no stranger to the fashion and music world with brilliant performances in The Devil Wears Prada, Ella Enchanted and Les Misérables, which earned her an Oscar and a Golden Globe in 2013 for Best Supporting Actress.
Coel, an actress and screenwriter, was the first Black woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series in 2021 for I May Destroy You. Nobody will ever forget her stunned and speechless reaction after making history at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.
