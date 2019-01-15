Anne Hathaway's Son Hates Her Singing Voice

Anne Hathaway may have won an Oscar for her role as Fantine in Les Miserables, but that doesn’t impress her son, Jonathan, one bit!

The 36-year-old actress appeared on Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live where she opened up about her almost 3-year-old son’s newest passion in life.

"He’s more into music,” she noted when Kimmel asked if he was showing signs of wanting to become an actor. "Yeah, he’s really into music. He loves it. Right now he’s really obsessed with The Lion King.”

Kimmel pressed for more details, and Hathaway noted that her little boy is “singing,” before hesitating and saying, "Sorry, he just hates my voice. He hates it. I’m not allowed to sing in my own house anymore.”

The late-night host noted that sometimes kids don’t like to hear their parents sing, to which Hathaway replied, "My mom has an amazing voice and I loved it when she sang for me. Actually, to be fair, my son loves my mother’s voice. It’s personal. It’s definitely personal.”

"Did you tell him you won an Oscar with that voice and maybe he should appreciate it?” Kimmel asked.

"Every single day, Jimmy, and he just doesn’t care,” Hathaway joked.

In addition to singing, Hathaway also uses her voice to do a spot-on impression of her Serenity co-star, Matthew McConaughey.

