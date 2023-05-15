Anne Heche Laid to Rest on Mother's Day at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Anne Heche has found her final resting place.

The late actress was laid to rest on Mother's Day in the Cathedral Mausoleum at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, her rep said in a statement.

"Her crypt is across from Chris Cornell and Johnny Ramone, next to Mickey Rooney," the rep stated on Sunday. "She loved everyone so passionately and deeply and her children, her legacy, thank everyone for their support and love through this difficult time and are grateful to be able to honor their mother, today on Mother's Day."

TMZ was first to report the news.

Heche was declared brain dead on Aug. 12, 2022, one week after she was involved in a fiery car crash in Los Angeles. She was 53.

The actress was taken off of life support days later, when recipients for her organs were identified. Shortly thereafter, the LA County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office told ET that Heche died as a result of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

Heche is survived by her two sons: Homer, 21, and Atlas, 14.

Homer was appointed as administrator of his late mother's estate back in December. Shortly after, he announced a second memoir by Heche, written by the actress before her death, was forthcoming.

Homer, posting from his late mother's Instagram account, shared a look at the cover of the new book, titled Call Me Anne, as well as a message of gratitude for the words of love and support he's received in the wake of his mother's death.

"Hi Everybody, Homer here. Never imagined I'd find myself responsible for mom's IG account, but here we are," he wrote. "First things first, from August to now, the amount of love, care and support shown by those on social media and IRL has been overwhelming and blessedly received - thank you. One day at a time is working for me as I'm sure the healing journey will be a long one. Your good thoughts and well wishes will continue to comfort me on my path."

Meanwhile, the late star's best friend and podcast co-host, Heather Duffy, told ET that Heche's life and legacy will be explored in an upcoming documentary.

"We're working on a documentary, to really set the record straight and show her legacy, so, you know, the work continues," Duffy shared. "I'm determined that she's remembered with the respect that she deserves to be remembered with, because she didn't always have it while she was here. And she's going to have it now because she deserves it."

Duffy said she's working in connection with Heche's estate to develop the project, which will focus on her career, personal life and "the impact that she made on people."

"One of the things that was so remarkable [after] her accident," Duffy shared, "is all the letters that I received from people who she impacted throughout her life."

