Ant Anstead Praises Girlfriend Renée Zellweger for Her New TV Series

Ant Anstead is a proud boyfriend! On Thursday, the 42-year-old TV personality took to Instagram to promote his girlfriend, Renée Zellweger's, anticipated NBC true-crime series The Thing About Pam.

In the upcoming series, Zellweger plays Pam, whose deeply diabolical and deadly scheme was exposed by a chain of events following the overturning of Russ Faria’s conviction in the 2011 murder of his wife. The show also stars Josh Duhamel as defense attorney Joel Schwartz, Judy Greer as prosecutor Leah Askey and Katy Mixon as Betsy Faria.

Sharing the trailer for the miniseries, Anstead gushed of the 52-year-old actress, "Beaming with pride (and now sleeping with one eye open!) Ren’s latest role! Make sure you follow @big.pic.co The Thing About Pam! Brought to you by @nbcnews @blumhouse and @big.pic.co See Reneé Zellweger transformed into the infamous Pamela Hupp! She stars alongside @joshduhamel & @missjudygreer in this limited series. Premieres March 8th on @nbc & next day on @peacocktv."

Her talent isn't the only attribute that attracts Anstead to Zellweger. In his most recent interview with ET, he praised the Oscar winner for her "kindness."

"I'm a big believer that people resonate with kindness," he said, marveling at the small things and everyday considerate gestures that mean the most. "When you actually look back at relationships you have with your family, your friends, it's those small moments, those sort of hidden messages, that actually speak the most."

