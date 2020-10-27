Ant Anstead is looking different these days. The 41-year-old British Wheelers and Dealers host surprised fans with a recent full-body shot of himself in all black following his split from wife Christina Anstead.

After one commenter shared that she thought he looked "thinner," Ant replied, "23 lbs 😕. Don’t worry I will get it back on 💪🏼 🐷 x"

Another commented on the weight loss, adding, "Stay happy and look to the future." Ant replied, "😕 It’s going straight back on 🍩🍪🧁🍰🍔🌭🍕🐷"

One helpful fan offered to make the TV personality a "big batch of homemade cookies," prompting his response, "DONE! Send them immediately 😁🍪🍪🍪🍪 x"

In the pic, Ant is rocking a pair of fake tattoo sleeves. When one commenter suggested he try out the look with real ink, he replied, "😂😂 I’m a little way off the mid-life crisis... x"

The father of three even had some fun with a rude commenter who wrote, "I wonder if you'll ever get laid again?" Ant replied, "50/50 💁🏼‍♂️ x"

Ant and Christina confirmed they were separating in September after less than two years of marriage.

Earlier this month, Ant revealed he's been working with a five-week recovery program to help him deal with the split.

Ant and Christina tied the knot in 2018 and share a 13-month-old son, Hudson.

