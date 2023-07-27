Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris' Roman holiday turns into an amateur dentist visit!

In ET's exclusive sneak peek at the season finale of Trippin' With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris, the mother-son pair arrives in Italy for the final leg of their European excursion. As they tour a hotel suite, Doris starts complaining of tooth pain. She tells Anthony and the hotel worker helping them get settled that she's not sure she'll be able to enjoy any Italian adventures if she's thinking about the loose tooth. She fears she'll swallow it if Anthony doesn't intervene. So, like any good son, Anthony washes up and gets to work, extracting the problematic tooth from Doris' mouth... with his bare hands.

After a little work, Anthony's able to wiggle out the troublesome tooth, popping sound-effect and all. To his horror, Anthony realizes the pearly white isn't so pearly... nor white, as it's completely rotten! Doris asks to hold onto the decaying remnant, though, looking up to see the hotel worker in shock.

"She's petrified!" Doris laughs.

Watch it all unfold here:

When Anthony and Doris sat down to interview each other for ET ahead of Trippin's premiere, the pair teased the tooth moment, Anthony calling it the "thorn" of his trip.

"It's still missing!" he exclaimed. "Why is that, Mama? It's been nine months."

Doris explained that her doctor was waiting for more of her bone to regrow in order to attach an implant. "I got to wait three to six months," she confessed. She also clarified that the tooth Anthony extracted was actually a crown, a fake she'd had for nearly 18 years.

"It was a good crown, it lasted 17, 18 years, it fell out," she said, going on to criticize Anthony for not being thorough enough during the impromptu procedure.

"Now, the root was still up in my head," she noted. "They had to pull it out when I got to the States, then [my dentist] put the post in for my implant hold up in there."

"After it was all said and done, you said I did something wrong by pulling the tooth out of your head and broke it," Anthony lamented. "Now that you've explained to the world that the crown had been in there 16, 17 years and it had rotted itself and it was time to fall out."

Watch more of their chat below, and tune into the Trippin' With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris season finale on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E!

