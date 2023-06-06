Anthony Mackie Shares 'Captain America' Set Pic With Harrison Ford

Anthony Mackie is getting action movie advice from a pro on the set of the new Captain America film!

The Marvel star shared a photo from the set of the upcoming MCU film, Captain America: Brave New World, to Instagram on Tuesday. Clad in his Captain America suit with the iconic shield on his back, Mackie is leaning over and sharing a smile with co-star Harrison Ford as they watch footage from the film.

"When Harrison Ford tells you how kicking a** should look, you listen!" the actor captioned the pic. "LoL… Thanks for the on set wisdom and laughs my friend! Can’t wait to do it again… Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World in theaters May 3, 2024."

Ford is joining the MCU in Brave New World -- a new subtitle for the film, which was previously called Captain America: New World Order -- taking over the role of U.S. President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, who was previously played by William Hurt before his death in 2022.

While speaking to ET at the D23 Expo last year, Brave New World director Julius Onah teased that this "incredibly intense but fun, paranoid thriller" is going to push the newly elevated superhero to his limits.



"We’re really testing him," Onah continued. "And now that he’s taken the mantle of Captain America, he’s really going to question what it means to lead. And all the action and all the emotionality of the story is really built around him answering that question."



The filmmaker added that after Wilson was promoted from a supporting player on "this incredible team" to the "guy in charge of life and death situations," there’s now a huge responsibility resting on his shoulders. "His values are going to determine so much of what’s going to happen moving forward,” he said. “We’re putting that to the test in this film."

In addition to Mackie reprising his role as Wilson and Ford joining the MCU, the new film will also see The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Danny Ramirez returning as Joaquin Torres and Carl Lumbly back as Isaiah Bradley. Additionally, they’ll be joined by Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader, a role he first originated onscreen in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, while Shira Haas makes her franchise debut as Sabra.

Liv Tyler is also set to reprise her Incredible Hulk role as scientist Betty Ross in the upcoming film.

Captain America: Brave New World flies into theaters May 3, 2024.

