Anthony Ramos can't stop singing Glen Powell's praises. It's one thing to admire the Austin, Texas, native from afar, but to see his work ethic up close and personal is something that's truly to be admired.

The 32-year-old stage and screen star gushed over his Twisters co-star -- from his suave demeanor to his looks -- while speaking to Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner during ET's Bahamas Week at Baha Mar Resort. Ramos and Powell -- alongside Kiernan Shipka, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Maura Tierney and Sasha Lane -- will star in the hotly anticipated sequel to the 1996 hit Twister, out July 19, and Ramos can see why Powell's so highly coveted in Hollywood.

"He is like that," gushed Ramos when asked if Powell's truly as positive as he carries himself just about everywhere he goes.

But the praise didn't end there.

"He's really hard-working. He's super smart, you know. He's one of the most handsome guys," Ramos added.

Glen Powell attends A Toast To Texas Film Honoring Glen Powell at Troublemaker Studios on May 16, 2024 in Austin, Texas. - Getty

It's almost as if it's not even fair.

"Come on, come on, Glen!" Ramos jokingly lamented.

There's no denying that Powell's become Hollywood's darling ever since landing the role of Lt. Jake "Hangman" Seresin in Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick. Ever since, he's become Hollywood's go-to star with films like Anyone But You, Hit Man and Twisters.

"I think he's one of the hottest actors right now," Ramos said of his co-star. "He's so laser focused. And everything he does is so dynamic. And he's mad funny."

Anthony Ramos, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell at Caesars Palace on April 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. - Getty

Twisters will mark Powell's third film in theaters since he appeared in 2022's Top Gun: Maverick. And the buzz surrounding Powell's stardom continues with the follow-up to the 1996 blockbuster Twister, starring Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton as meteorologists chasing an F5 tornado, which was the second-highest-grossing movie of 1996 after earning a whopping $494 million worldwide at the box office.

Back in 2023, Ramos spoke to ET about how much fun he was having filming on location in Oklahoma.

"We shot a tornado scene like three days ago," Ramos said excitedly at the time. "It was crazy! It was insane. Yeah, I got pictures of me all dusty and dirty, and yeah, that was a lot of fun."

Twisters premieres July 19.

