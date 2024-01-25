Jennifer Lopez and Anthony Ramos are teaming up to bring the celebrated children's education show, Bob the Builder, to the big screen.

It was announced on Thursday that Lopez's Nuyorican Productions -- which also includes Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina -- is collaborating with Ramos, 32, to develop and produce the project, alongside animation studio ShadowMachine, the minds behind Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

Ramos is set to star as the voice of the eponymous general contractor in the full-length animated feature film from screenwriter Felipe Vargas.

The movie will follow Bob as he travels to "the enchanting Island of Puerto Rico for a major construction job."

"[Bob] takes on issues affecting the island and digs deeper into what it means to build. Bob’s journey will celebrate the vibrant and colorful textures of the Caribbean Latin nations and their people," the description teases.

Ramos -- best known for his work in Hamilton and In the Heights -- said in the release, "For years, Bob the Builder’s characters have inspired young people around the world. I’m proud to partner with Mattel Films, ShadowMachine, Nuyorican Productions, and Felipe Vargas to bring this important message to the big screen, adding elements of life that are inspired by my own."

"A movie about friends working together, a celebration of a beautiful home they share, and how love can help to conquer any obstacle in your way," Ramos added. "Can we fix it? Yes, we can!"

Bob the Builder aired for 12 seasons from 1999 to 2011. The forthcoming adaptation -- one of several properties currently in development at Mattel Films -- follows the wildly successful release of their first film, Barbie, last year.

