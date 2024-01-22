This is J.Lo… now! Jennifer Lopez had fans doing a double take at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, stepping out for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 runway show.

The legendary performer rocked a white turtleneck couture Schiaparelli sweater, skin-tight black pants, and a jacket covered in white rose petals with a silver sequin starburst on the back.

Stylist Mariel Haenn commented on the coat while posing with Lopez on Instagram, writing, "A coat made of real rose petals……One + Only for the One + Only @jlo @danielroseberry you are phenomenal @schiaparelli What an honor to witness this magnificence in person."

But it was Lopez's otherworldly shades that stood out among the neutral look. The small black lenses sat in bold gold frames with arched golden eyebrows coming out over top.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

J.Lo posed in the bold ensemble, showing off her shoulder-length short hair, slicked back in a wet look.

Other stars in attendance at the show included Zendaya, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Hunter Schafer, Bella Thorne and more.

Lopez has been embracing a rosy look lately. She spoke with ET about her rose-inspired look at the Golden Globes earlier this month, saying, "The roses and the hummingbird are little Easter eggs."

Shortly after, Lopez released her wedding-themed "Can't Get Enough" music video. In the video, Lopez's wedding reception is covered in roses and she even rocks a white strapless gown that looks like a rose's bloom.

For more, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT: