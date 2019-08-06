Antoni Porowski and Boyfriend Trace Lehnhoff Split

Antoni Porowski is back on the market.

The Queer Eye star and his boyfriend, Trace Lehnhoff, have broken up, a source close to the situation tells ET.

ET has learned that the relationship ran its course and things just didn't work out. A source says Porowski is concentrating on work right now.

Porowski and Lehnhoff, who starred on Bravo's Flipping Out from 2009 to 2011, became Instagram official last December following rumors that the two were an item. The reveal came just a few days after they made their red carpet debut at GQ's Men of the Year party in Beverly Hills, California.

Despite the breakup, Porowski has an exciting few months ahead. After teaming up with Taylor Swift for her "You Need to Calm Down" music video and Netflix's recent release of season four of Queer Eye, he's now also gearing up for the release of his cookbook, Antoni in the Kitchen, out Sept. 9.

"It's been a much more personal [piece of] work than I had imagined or expected," he exclusively told ET in June. "[It's] very autobiographical food from, like, my Polish heritage, to food that I ate when I was a broke student, to dishes that I prepare for family and loved ones now. And it's very multicultural and diverse, which is what my story was like in Montreal and the way that I grew up."

"There's a lot of head note writing with every recipe, 'cause I really do believe that every important dish, like that thing that you remember, has an important story behind it, whether you tried it on a trip with a loved one or on a date or something you ate when you were a student," he continued. "I'm very emotional about food and so to actually have a book where I got to put the time and effort to really organize everything in one collection is just, I'm really excited."

