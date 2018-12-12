Antoni Porowski has a new man in his life!

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old Queer Eye star took to Instagram to share his new beau with the world. Porowski is dating fellow TV makeover pro, Trace Lehnhoff, who starred on Bravo's Flipping Out from 2009 to 2011. An interior designer, Lehnhoff's decorating prowess is sure to pair well with food and wine expert Porowski!

In the sweet post, Porowski and Lehnhoff are holding hands side-by-side in coordinating gray suits. "Eleven is my favorite prime number," Porowski captioned the shot.

Lehnhoff posted to his account as well, sharing a snap of himself and Porowski's backs as they hold hands and stare out at the beautiful landscape. "California is pretty incredible," Lehnhoff wrote.

The couple's Instagram shots came just days after they made their red carpet debut at GQ's Men of the Year party in Beverly Hills, California. The duo once again wore coordinating gray suits, with Lehnhoff opting for a white collared shirt and Porowski sporting a black turtleneck.

According to Us Weekly, Porowski and Lehnhoff have been dating since September, following the Queer Eye star's split from longtime boyfriend, Joey Krietemeyer, months before.

ET caught up with the Queer Eye cast back in August and they teased that fans can expect "the most major earth-shattering, earth-moving, earth-shattering cameos" in the upcoming season.

“It’s going to be such a good season,” Porowski said. “Kansas City has... welcomed us with open arms and it’s going to be a good one!”

