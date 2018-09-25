'Queer Eye' Fan Favorites Reunite at Mama Tammye's Church

These heroes are clearly still living their best lives!

Fan favorite contestants from seasons one and two of Queer Eye had the ultimate reunion at Mama Tammye Hicks’ church community center in Gay, Georgia, over the weekend -- and we have the pics to prove it!

The show's Twitter account shared the epic pic on Saturday, featuring season one's Neal Reddy, Bobby Camp, Cory Waldrop and Joe Gallois, as well as Jason, Sean VanMeter, Tammye and her son Miles and Skyler Jay from season two.

"🚨MAJOR TEARS ALERT🚨 Our heroes had a Queer Eye meet up at MAMA TAMMYE’S CHURCH COMMUNITY CENTER!!! 😍 Our hearts have exploded from the love they are sharing with each other 🤗💘😭," Queer Eye captioned the pic, which shows the heroes looking just as stylish and fabulous as they did when the Fab Five left them.

“Omg this makes me so happy,” culture expert Karamo Brown tweeted.

🚨MAJOR TEARS ALERT🚨

Our heroes had a Queer Eye meet up at MAMA TAMMYE’S CHURCH COMMUNITY CENTER!!! 😍 Our hearts have exploded from the love they are sharing with each other 🤗💘😭 pic.twitter.com/Gv8c6hI28q — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) September 23, 2018

In a recent interview with ET, Brown, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France teased even more awesomeness from Queer Eye's upcoming season three.

“I will say this much… the biggest of the big of the big of the big, of the most major earth-shattering, earth-moving, earth-shattering cameos could maybe happen,” Van Ness shared.

When asked if it could be Barack Obama, he joked, “I don't know, my middle name isn't spoiler! Let’s say it would be earth-shattering and it will be very major and I’m really excited about it.”

“It’s going to be such a good season,” Porowski added. “Kansas City has been so, or they, like, welcomed us with open arms and it’s going to be a good one!”

“What I will say, we filmed an episode this week I think is one of my favorites,” France revealed. “It was my favorite so far, I loved all of our episodes, but this one was stellar.”

