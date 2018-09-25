TV

'Queer Eye' Fan Favorites Reunite at Mama Tammye's Church

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
These heroes are clearly still living their best lives! 

Fan favorite contestants from seasons one and two of Queer Eye had the ultimate reunion at Mama Tammye Hicks’ church community center in Gay, Georgia, over the weekend -- and we have the pics to prove it! 

The show's Twitter account shared the epic pic on Saturday, featuring season one's Neal Reddy, Bobby Camp, Cory Waldrop and  Joe Gallois, as well as Jason, Sean VanMeter, Tammye and her son Miles and Skyler Jay from season two. 

"🚨MAJOR TEARS ALERT🚨 Our heroes had a Queer Eye meet up at MAMA TAMMYE’S CHURCH COMMUNITY CENTER!!! 😍 Our hearts have exploded from the love they are sharing with each other 🤗💘😭," Queer Eye captioned the pic, which shows the heroes looking just as stylish and fabulous as they did when the Fab Five left them. 

“Omg this makes me so happy,” culture expert Karamo Brown tweeted. 

See more pics from the reunion below. 

View this post on Instagram

New friends. Great day! #queereye

A post shared by Project Rutabaga (@projectrutabaga) on

View this post on Instagram

Today my family grew, and I’m so thankful for that. ❤️🌎❤️ Bringing these humans together today was an absolute honor. I pride myself on being able to bring people together for a good time, I must admit I was nervous throughout the planning, this is definitely the most diverse group of individuals I have thrown a party for. We are all so different and beautiful in our own way. Many of us probably would of never ever even been in the same room with one another prior to @queereye or been willing to have such open important dialogue today, but here we are. A family of different races, ages, religions, genders, and sexual orientations, all under one roof peacefully and respectfully. Just take a minute and soak up the power in that. ✨✨✨ We all enjoyed our first of many gatherings to come and even more hero’s to join in the future for those who couldn’t make it today. Many more pics and videos to share from this wonderful day soon to come. Forever thanks to the #fab5 for giving each of us such an amazing experience to bond over that so few people on this planet have had the privilege of partaking in. @karamobrown @bobbyberk @antoni @tanfrance @jvn . . #queereye #queereyereunion #family #community #squad #queer #transvisibility #heros #trans #transgender #love #communitybuilding #communityorganizer #buildingbridges #eventplanner #netflix #netflixoriginal #greatday #thepowerofcommunity #lgbtq #fab5 #fellowship #frenchtuck #itspartytime #canyoubelieve #thisisamerica

A post shared by Skyler Jay (@trans.ginger) on

In a recent interview with ET, Brown, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France teased even more awesomeness from Queer Eye's upcoming season three. 

“I will say this much… the biggest of the big of the big of the big, of the most major earth-shattering, earth-moving, earth-shattering cameos could maybe happen,” Van Ness shared. 

When asked if it could be Barack Obama, he joked, “I don't know, my middle name isn't spoiler! Let’s say it would be earth-shattering and it will be very major and I’m really excited about it.”

“It’s going to be such a good season,” Porowski added. “Kansas City has been so, or they, like, welcomed us with open arms and it’s going to be a good one!”

“What I will say, we filmed an episode this week I think is one of my favorites,” France revealed. “It was my favorite so far, I loved all of our episodes, but this one was stellar.”

See more in the video below. 

