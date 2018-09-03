Karamo Brown is offering up his professional advice to Demi Lovato on her sobriety journey.

The Queer Eye star, who helped people for years as a licensed social worker, sat down for a candid interview on The Domenick Nati Show on Monday, where he opened up about his thoughts on the "Sober" singer's recent high-profile hospitalization following an apparent drug overdose in late July, and her road to recovery.

According to Brown, one of the hardest parts about dealing with addiction and sobriety when you're a celebrity or public figure is being in the spotlight and having your every action analyzed by the public.

"Unfortunately, having more eyes on you, in the beginning, does not serve or help us," Brown, 37, explained. "So I would recommend to Demi what she's doing currently -- because we haven't heard from her -- is to stay out of the public eye."

Brown said she should also "allow herself to get into a space where she can work on her, without the influences of her fans, of her management, of her agents, and just to really connect with whatever therapist she's working with, and to get the tools so she can start working on [herself]."

"It's gonna take a while for her to create the habit and to know that she can get back into that space," Brown added.

After the initial steps in her recovery, the reality TV self-help icon said she needs to look for the real reasons in her environment that caused her to backslide after six years of sobriety.

"She has to do a big, major evaluation of all the people around her. What's triggering you is a feeling of being overwhelmed. You have to look in your life and think, 'Who's making me feel overwhelmed?' What part of your life?' And then start working on getting that out of your life," Brown said.

"I just hope that she's taking it to another level of looking at the things that are stressing her out and making her feel shame, making her feel doubt, making her feel prideful," he added. "Because it's those emotions that are going to trigger her again."

