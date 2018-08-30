Queer Eye's Karamo Brown is opening up to fans in hopes that he can help them face their own mental health struggles.

The 37-year-old shared a video on his Twitter on Thursday revealing that he had attempted suicide 12 years ago, when he was at a low point in his life.

"Today in 2006, I did attempt to commit suicide....I was in a very dark place. I just felt like life could not get any better. Every thing that was happening to me was never going to change, and I tried to take my own life," Brown said in the video.

Today in 2006 I was sitting on my couch alone & attempted to commit suicide. In my mind life was over for me. But I got mental health support & worked each day to believe again. And here I am happy & healthy. I made it and If you’re going through something you can make it too! pic.twitter.com/dKYj5ZsLAj — Karamo Brown (@KaramoBrown) August 30, 2018

Brown thanked two of his friends for saving his life, and explained why he shared his experience.

"But I want you all to know, as you see me on Queer Eye helping people with their mental health and you see me on my social media, it's because it's important to me, not just because I'm trained in this field but because I know so many of us suffer from mental health issues and we just don't know where to turn," he said.

He concluded the video with words of encouragement, support and hope for anyone struggling. "I want you to know that things do get better, that if you get help and you do the work daily, your life can change, I'm living proof of that. And if you know someone in your life that's going through it, reach out to them. You could be their support."

Brown has been a part of the Emmy-nominated Queer Eyereboot since the beginning, serving as the culture expert for makeover candidates. The show has received overwhelming praise for its positive messages of acceptance, diversity and inclusivity, and is now infamous as a joyful tearjerker for viewers.

“To have people, allow people, to have these cathartic moments has been so beautiful for me because a lot of men, especially, don't know how to cry and express themselves,” he told ET's Courtney Tezeno at the Chappaquiddick premiere in March. “Even when you look at, like, movies, with some of our famous celebrities, they don't really cry and bring out their tears until, like, forced. So I like the fact that we're breaking that down and telling them to have fun, but also, check in with yourself.”

The reality star will likely be shedding his own tears of joy soon, as he proposed to his longtime boyfriend Ian Jordan in May.

"I literally have so much that I've been doing that I'm excited about," he shared with ET at an event in May. "But I'm a groomzilla because I want everyone to have a good time. So it's really not about me. It's about my partner. It's about our families, our friends. I want them to say, 'Wow, this is the best time we ever had to connect, let loose and just enjoy ourselves.'"

For more on Brown, watch the video below.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

