Demi Lovato's birthday this year is an extra special one for many people.

The singer turned 26 on Monday, and in honor of her special day, her half-sister, Madison De La Garza, took to Instagram to express how "thankful" she is to get to say "Happy Birthday" to Lovato this year, after the singer was hospitalized for an apparent drug overdose last month.

De La Garza, 16, shared a sweet photo of herself as a baby, with Lovato adorably holding her in her lap.

"Today could have been one of the worst days of my life, but instead i get to spend it thanking God, the incredible doctors, Demi's team and everyone across the world who offered their support," De La Garza explained. "Without all of these people I wouldn't have my big sister anymore. I've been thinking about how I wish that everyone could see the silly little things that she does, like how her nostrils move when she says certain words and when she brushes my hair behind my ear when I'm trying to sleep, because those are the things I'm thankful for today."

"They seem so small, but those little things make up my sister," she continued. "Not a singer, not a celebrity and definitely not what she's been described as in the media. She's a daughter, a friend and my big sister... and I am so, so thankful that I can tell her happy birthday. #happybirthdaydemi ❤️"

As ET previously reported, Lovato temporarily left rehab to further her treatment with a mental health and sobriety specialist in another facility.

"Her family and team have decided that the best situation for Demi to focus on her sobriety is to check into an inpatient facility," a source told ET at the time. "This approach was based on what has worked for Demi in the past, when she lived in an inpatient rehabilitation center over a year."

"Demi understands that every day is a struggle to stay sober, and she's doing everything she can to get back to where she was," the source added. "Demi is thankful to be surrounded by so many people who love her, and want to see her win."

At the Teen Choice Awards earlier this month, plenty of stars shared their support for Lovato while chatting with ET on the red carpet.

