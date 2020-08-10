Antonio Banderas is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. The 60-year-old actor took to social media on Monday to share the news with his followers.

"Greetings to all. I want to make public that today, August 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday following quarantine, having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus," he wrote in Spanish, accompanied by a black-and-white photo of himself as a child.

Banderas went on to note his symptoms, writing, "I would like to add that I feel relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recover as soon as possible following the medical indications that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process that I suffer and that is affecting so many people around the planet."

Quiero contaros lo siguiente... pic.twitter.com/u579iBVLM0 — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 10, 2020

He plans to use his time in self isolation to "read, write, and rest."

Other stars including Tom Hanks, Pink, Idris Elba, Prince Charles, and more have tested positive for the virus in recent months.

For more, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Chris Cuomo Hilariously Mock Brother Andrew After His Coronavirus Test This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Mel Gibson Hospitalized in April After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Bryan Cranston Reveals He Tested Positive and Recovered From COVID-19

Cameron Smith Discovers He Needs Heart Surgery After COVID-19 Test

Related Gallery