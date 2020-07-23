Mel Gibson privately battled COVID-19 earlier this year. The controversial Australian filmmaker was admitted to a hospital in the United States back in April.

ET has learned that Gibson was diagnosed with the coronavirus and was hospitalized for at least one week. The 64-year-old actor reportedly dealt with his illness in private and has since tested negative for the virus several times, as The Daily Telegraph Australia was the first to report.

"He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital," a rep for Gibson told the publication.

The rep also shared information on Gibson's health battle, revealing that he "was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital."

"[He] has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies," the rep said.

Gibson is the latest famous figure to make headlines after contracting COVID-19. In the US, there have been over 4.1 million cases of the disease and over 147,000 deaths in the past five months.

