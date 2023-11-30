Get ready for more brutal, high-octane post-apocalyptic madness!

Anya Taylor-Joy is getting dusty and bloody in the desert as the legendary road warrior Imperator Furiosa in the first trailer for George Miller's prequel/spin-off epic, Furiosa.

This new tale in the Mad Max saga tells the origin story for the iconic character, first originated by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road.

In the film, a young Furiosa is kidnapped from her home in the Green Place of Many Mothers -- the last vestige of the once thriving Earth after the great collapse -- by the Warlord Dementus (played by a barely recognizable Chris Hemsworth).

Dementus and his roving biker gang come across the Citadel -- ruled with an iron fist by the tyrannical Immortan Joe (the primary antagonist from Mad Max: Fury Road). Soon, Dementus and Immortan Joe go to war for control over the wasteland, leaving Furiosa stuck in the crossfire and seeking vengeance.

Rocking a leather jacket, a mechanical arm and a shotgun to boot, this first trailer sees Furiosa getting her face painted and her hands dirty as she looks to stay alive.

ET spoke with Hemsworth in June who talked about getting to be a part of the Mad Max universe.

"The young kid in me who grew up on watching Mad Max and those films -- that franchise has been running for 45 years," he marveled. "To be involved in it in any shape or form was a dream, working with George Miller was the most incredible experience I've ever had."

Furiosa roars into theaters May 24.

