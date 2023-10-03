Wedding bells were chiming over the weekend for Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae! The 27-year-old Queen's Gambit star tied the knot with the 29-year-old musician in a lavish ceremony in Italy.

The bride was spotted standing on a balcony wearing a white veil and a gorgeous spaghetti strap gown.

An eyewitness tells ET that Taylor-Joy and McRae said 'I do' in Venice just before 6 p.m. on Saturday. Some guests started to leave around 11 p.m. in taxis but the party keep going after midnight.

"We could hear the guests clapping," the eyewitness recalls.

Daily Mail was first to report on the wedding and noted that ahead of the ceremony, the couple -- who began dating in May 2021 -- tapped an Italian wedding planning firm, The Wedding Boutique Italy, to organize the ceremony and reception.

On Sunday, an eyewitness tells ET that the newlyweds were also spotted having brunch with some of their wedding guests on the terrace of the St. Regis Hotel overlooking the Grand Canal.

The cute couple have kept their romance alive despite living primarily in different countries, with Taylor-Joy working and living largely in London, and McRae spending most of his time in the United States.

They've also kept their romance largely private, and have refrained from speaking publicly about their relationship. However, Taylor-Joy did chat about McRae with British Vogue in March 2022, and explained that they work so well together because they have similar personalities and passions.

"I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading," she said at the time. "We're basically 80 years old and seven at the same time, and it works really well."

The pair was rumored to have secretly tied the knot back in July 2022, however, the union was never confirmed.

Congrats to the happy couple!

