'Sister Wives' Star Leon Brown Secretly Married Audrey Kriss Last Year

Leon Brown is married! The Sister Wives star and only child of Meri Brown and Kody Brown secretly tied the knot last year, ET can confirm.

Leon, who goes by they/them pronouns, quietly wed Audrey Kriss at a courthouse in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Oct. 29, 2022. ET obtained the couple's marriage certificate, with The U.S. Sun and In Touch first reporting the news. They were married under the "self-solemnization" law in Colorado where they married themselves without an officiant present in front of their loved ones.

Leon and Audrey have yet to publicly confirm the news. ET has reached out to TLC and the Brown family for comment.

Leon is one of Kody's 18 children from his plural marriage with Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Meri. Today, Robyn is Kody's only remaining wife. The family's journey has been documented on the hit TLC show, beginning in 2010.

It was last June that Leon came out as transgender in a candid post on Instagram.

"Someone recently told me that i didn't have to have all of my s**t figured out in order for me to share myself with the world," Leon wrote at the time. "So here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my s**t figured out, to let you know that i am trans. my name is Leon or Leo (i love both) and my pronouns are they/them."

Meri shared Leon's post on her Instagram Story, adding a sticker that read "You are my sunshine." Kody did not publicly address Leon's announcement.

This past February, Gwendlyn, the 21-year-old daughter of Christine Brown and Kody, shared an update about Leon's life on her YouTube channel, saying at the time that Leon was "separating themselves" from the rest of the Brown family.

"It's not that they're not fitting in, it's that they have chosen to go to people who they can trust," Gwendlyn said. "They've found a safer community for themselves."

In June, Leon celebrated Pride Month with a heartfelt post about their loved ones in the LGBTQIA+ community.

"once upon a time, i wrote the caption 'this is my resistance' on a photo i posted of me kissing the first person who held me safely in my queerness. another time, someone told me my joy as a trans person was essential to revolution. queer love, trans joy, trans & queer community — im so grateful i chose these for myself. it is what little me always wanted & never knew they would ever get," they wrote. "pride isn’t always about rainbows & glitter, but this weekend it was. this weekend was joy embodied. and joy is how i, personally, think i’ll make it through this bulls**t 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈☀️"

That same month, Meri and Leon reunited at the wedding of Gwendlyn Brown and Beatriz Queiroz. Meri shared the picture of herself and Leon on Instagram, writing, "Best part of today. That is all. @leointhemountains."

Leon and Audrey got engaged in January 2019 at the Women's March in Washington, D.C. Leon shared the news with People, saying: "We were in the middle of where everyone was marching and I was trying to get the ring out of my pocket, where it was stuck. I think Audrey was fixing her hair, but I just got down on one knee and said some sweet things that neither of us can really remember because we were so caught up in the moment."

The couple met while attending Westminster College, and parts of their relationship have been featured on Sister Wives.

